Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Top Legal News / Jury awards $10M to woman injured in Walmart  (access required)

Jury awards $10M to woman injured in Walmart  (access required)

By: David Baugher December 15, 2021

A Florence County jury has awarded $10 million in damages to a woman who lost most of her leg after stepping on a rusty nail while shopping at Walmart. Roy Willey IV, Lane Jeffries, and Eric Poulin of Anastopoulo Law Firm in Charleston represented April Jones, who lost her limb through a series of amputations performed in an effort to fight ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 South Carolina Lawyers Weekly
130 N. McDowell Street, Ste. B,
Charlotte, NC 28204
(800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo