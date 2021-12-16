Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
At-will employment contractual, third-party suit OK  (access required)

By: David Donovan December 16, 2021

A former bank executive who was fired from his job will be able to move forward with a federal lawsuit against the co-worker who accused him of sexual harassment after the South Carolina Supreme Court ruled that at-will employment relationships are contractual relationships and South Carolina law recognizes a valid claim for third-party tortious interference ...

