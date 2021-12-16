Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Home / Opinion Digests / Civil Practice / Civil Practice – Default – Failure to State a Claim – Tort/Negligence – Defamation – Social Media Posts (access required)

By: S.C. Lawyers Weekly staff December 16, 2021

Even though defendant defaulted, plaintiffs are not entitled to a default judgment because their allegations concerning defendant’s social media posts do not state cognizable claims for defamation or tortious interference. Furthermore, determining whether plaintiffs’ defamation allegations state a cognizable claim requires analysis under the First Amendment. As recommended by the magistrate judge, plaintiffs’ motion for default judgment ...

