Home / Opinion Digests / Contract / Contract – Software Installation – Limitation of Liability – Tort/Negligence (access required)

By: S.C. Lawyers Weekly staff December 16, 2021

The “Limitations on Liability” clause in the parties’ software-installation contract is enforceable since (1) the UCC does not apply to service contracts, so the UCC’s failure of essential purpose defense does not apply here and (2) plaintiff’s sophistication negates its claim of unconscionability. The court grants in part and denies in part defendant’s motion for summary ...

