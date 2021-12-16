Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Opinion Digests / Criminal Practice / Criminal Practice – Murder – Denial of Immunity – Prosecution Testimony – Shooter’s Location (access required)

Criminal Practice – Murder – Denial of Immunity – Prosecution Testimony – Shooter’s Location (access required)

By: S.C. Lawyers Weekly staff December 16, 2021

In her bid for immunity from prosecution, defendant proceeded solely under S.C. Code Ann. § 16-11-440(C). However, defendant’s statements to law enforcement indicated that she retrieved a gun and pointed at the victim, her abusive paramour, in an attempt to get the victim to leave her house before the expected arrival of her mother, who ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 South Carolina Lawyers Weekly
130 N. McDowell Street, Ste. B,
Charlotte, NC 28204
(800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo