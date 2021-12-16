Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Criminal Practice – PCR – Brady Claim – Self-Representation – Experienced Defendant (access required)

By: S.C. Lawyers Weekly staff December 16, 2021

Petitioner asserts that the state forced him to either accept a plea offer without viewing a surveillance video, purportedly of him engaging in a drug transaction, or view it and face a sentence of life without parole at trial. However, where no evidence supports an argument that the video was in any way exculpatory, and ...

