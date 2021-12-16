Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Courts / S.C. Court of Appeals / Taxation – Real Property – Homestead Exemption – Household Member – Tennessee Resident (access required)

Taxation – Real Property – Homestead Exemption – Household Member – Tennessee Resident (access required)

By: S.C. Lawyers Weekly staff December 16, 2021

Although a verbatim reading of S.C. Code Ann. § 12-43-220(c)(2)(ii) would allow the appellant-taxpayer to claim the homestead exemption for her Beaufort County house, since her husband lives in Tennessee, we construe § 12-43-220(c)(2)(ii)(A) to disqualify appellant from claiming the exemption. We affirm summary judgment for the respondent-county. Appellant lives in the house in Beaufort County. Her ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 South Carolina Lawyers Weekly
130 N. McDowell Street, Ste. B,
Charlotte, NC 28204
(800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo