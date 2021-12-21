Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Aiken attorney suspended for one year (access required)

By: David Donovan December 21, 2021

Attorney: Brian Austin Katonak Location: Aiken Bar membership: Member since 1992 Disciplinary action: Suspended from the practice of law for one year on Dec. 15. Background: Eight disciplinary complaints were filed against Katonak between 2014 and 2020, of which the court found that misconduct had occurred in seven of them. Among them, Katonak ceased working on a client’s appeal ...

