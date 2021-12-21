Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Bar Discipline Notices / Charleston attorney suspended indefinitely after arrest (access required)

Charleston attorney suspended indefinitely after arrest (access required)

By: David Donovan December 21, 2021

Attorney: John Keith Blincow Jr. Location: Charleston Bar membership: Member since 1984 Disciplinary action: Suspended from the practice of law until further order on Dec. 21. Background: The Office of Disciplinary Counsel asked the Supreme Court to place Blincow on interim suspension pursuant to Rule 17 of the Rules for Lawyer Disciplinary Enforcement, and the court ordered that Blincow’s ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 South Carolina Lawyers Weekly
130 N. McDowell Street, Ste. B,
Charlotte, NC 28204
(800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo