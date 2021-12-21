Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Home / Opinion Digests / Constitutional / Constitutional – Challenge to COVID-19 restrictions is moot (access required)

By: S.C. Lawyers Weekly staff December 21, 2021

Where a church alleged that certain COVID-19 executive orders issued by the Virginia governor violated its religious rights, but the orders expired in June 2020 and the state of emergency on which they were predicated ended in July 2021, the challenge was moot. Background Lighthouse Fellowship Church initiated this civil action against Ralph Northam, challenging the legality ...

