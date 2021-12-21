Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Leaking radiator fluid leads to $4M settlement

By: David Baugher December 21, 2021

A man who sustained severe burns from radiator fluid that leaked onto his leg after he was involved in a car crash has reached a $4 million settlement in a product liability lawsuit, his attorneys report. Taylor Powell and Ellis Lesemann of Lesemann & Associates in Charleston and Ronnie Crosby and Austin Crosby of Peters, Murdaugh, ...

