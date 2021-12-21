Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
By: David Donovan December 21, 2021

Attorney: George Constantine Holmes Location: Charleston Bar membership: Member since 1987 Disciplinary action: Disbarred on Dec. 15 Background: Holmes was placed on interim suspension in 2016 following his 2003 guilty plea in federal court to one count of conspiracy and one count of possession with intent to distribute five kilograms or more of cocaine. Although Holmes’s conviction occurred in ...

