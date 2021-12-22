Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Opinion Digests / Civil Practice / Civil Practice – Service of Process – Certified Mail – No Return Receipt (access required)

Civil Practice – Service of Process – Certified Mail – No Return Receipt (access required)

By: S.C. Lawyers Weekly staff December 22, 2021

Where the pro se plaintiff conceded he did not comply with Rule 4(d)(8), SCRCP, when he first attempted to serve defendant Healy (a police officer who had accused plaintiff of stealing a ring from her yard sale), and where plaintiff neither produced a return receipt indicating Healy had received the original summons and complaint nor ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 South Carolina Lawyers Weekly
130 N. McDowell Street, Ste. B,
Charlotte, NC 28204
(800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo