Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Uncategorized / Injured cyclist settles dram shop suit for $1.1M  (access required)

Injured cyclist settles dram shop suit for $1.1M  (access required)

By: David Baugher December 22, 2021

A bicyclist who was injured by a motorist who had allegedly been drinking at her place of employment has negotiated a $1.1 million settlement, his attorneys report. David Lail and Reynolds Blankenship of Yarborough Applegate in Charleston report that their client, John Schmidt, was cycling in Hanahan on the afternoon of Nov. 5, 2020 when he was hit by ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 South Carolina Lawyers Weekly
130 N. McDowell Street, Ste. B,
Charlotte, NC 28204
(800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo