Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Opinion Digests / Real Property / Real Property – Mortgages – Foreclosure Sale – Guarantors – Bidding Statute (access required)

Real Property – Mortgages – Foreclosure Sale – Guarantors – Bidding Statute (access required)

By: S.C. Lawyers Weekly staff December 22, 2021

Even if the lender violated the bidding statute, S.C. Code Ann. § 15-39-720, by using a “straw man” to bid at the second foreclosure sale, res judicata bars the appellant-Guarantors’ assertion of the alleged statutory violation as a defense, and, in any event, Guarantors have failed to show the alleged statutory violation prejudiced them. We affirm ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 South Carolina Lawyers Weekly
130 N. McDowell Street, Ste. B,
Charlotte, NC 28204
(800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo