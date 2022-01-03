Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Opinion Digests / Criminal Practice / Criminal Practice – Attempted Murder – Malice – Jury Instructions – Use of a Deadly Weapon – Accomplice Liability (access required)

Criminal Practice – Attempted Murder – Malice – Jury Instructions – Use of a Deadly Weapon – Accomplice Liability (access required)

By: S.C. Lawyers Weekly staff January 3, 2022

After defendant’s trial, our Supreme Court said in State v. Burdette, 427 S.C. 490, 832 S.E.2d 575 (2019), “Regardless of the evidence presented at trial, trial courts shall not instruct a jury that the element of malice may be inferred when the deed is done with a deadly weapon.” Burdette’s holding applies to all cases ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2022 South Carolina Lawyers Weekly
130 N. McDowell Street, Ste. B,
Charlotte, NC 28204
(800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo