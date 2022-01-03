Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Opinion Digests / Domestic Relations / Domestic Relations – Alimony – Modification – Subject Matter Jurisdiction – Reasonable Time Requirement (access required)

Domestic Relations – Alimony – Modification – Subject Matter Jurisdiction – Reasonable Time Requirement (access required)

By: S.C. Lawyers Weekly staff January 3, 2022

The parties’ 2003 divorce decree said the alimony awarded to the defendant-Wife would be “non-modifiable and will cease only at the death of [Wife] or [the plaintiff-Husband] or the remarriage of [Wife].” Although this decree did not expressly deny the family court continuing jurisdiction, it clearly and specifically stated how alimony can be modified. Accordingly, ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2022 South Carolina Lawyers Weekly
130 N. McDowell Street, Ste. B,
Charlotte, NC 28204
(800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo