Late cancer diagnosis leads to $1.075M settlement

Late cancer diagnosis leads to $1.075M settlement  (access required)

By: Heath Hamacher January 6, 2022

A woman who had breast cancer for at least four years before it was detected by her radiologists has settled her medical malpractice suit against the radiologists and their employers for $1.075 million, her attorney reports.  Brink Hinson of Hinson, Hiller, & Padget in Columbia said that his client, who was in her late 40s, had ...

