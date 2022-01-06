Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Pandemic's effects felt in Columbia's office space market (access required)

By: Melinda Waldrop January 6, 2022

Columbia’s office market felt the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic during the fourth quarter of 2021, with the continuing work-from-home trend and rising construction costs contributing to negative absorption. A fourth-quarter analysis by Colliers International’s Columbia office found 218,787 square feet of negative absorption, fueled by staff of major office users continuing to work remotely. Vacancy rose ...

