Home / Top Legal News / Self-serving testimony didn’t confer stand your ground immunity  (access required)

Self-serving testimony didn’t confer stand your ground immunity  (access required)

By: Heath Hamacher January 6, 2022

A woman who sought immunity from prosecution under South Carolina’s “stand your ground” law was properly denied that immunity because the only evidence supporting her argument that she shot and killed a man in self-defense was her own inconsistent and self-serving testimony, the South Carolina Court of Appeals has ruled.  Gregg Pickrell had sought immunity under ...

