Home / News / Headlines / Interest rate for judgments holds steady at 7.25% (access required)

By: S.C. Lawyers Weekly staff January 10, 2022

After years of dropping in response to plummeting interest rates across the country, the interest rate on money decrees and judgments in South Carolina will remain unchanged in 2022, the state’s Supreme Court announced on Jan. 6. South Carolina has its own unique formula for calculating post-judgment interest—the rate of interest that accrues from the day ...

