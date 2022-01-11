Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Top Legal News / $7.5M settlement reached in dram shop case (access required)

$7.5M settlement reached in dram shop case (access required)

By: David Baugher January 11, 2022

The surviving parent of a woman who was killed when a drunk driver who was traveling at over 100 mph crashed into her while she was pulling into her driveway has reached a $7.5 million dram shop settlement with a chain restaurant and a gas station that both sold alcohol to the drunk driver. David Lail ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2022 South Carolina Lawyers Weekly
130 N. McDowell Street, Ste. B,
Charlotte, NC 28204
(800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo