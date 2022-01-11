Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Opinion Digests / Immigration / Immigration – ‘Prosecution witnesses’ is not a particular social group (access required)

Immigration – ‘Prosecution witnesses’ is not a particular social group (access required)

By: S.C. Lawyers Weekly staff January 11, 2022

Where a Honduran man argued that he should not be removed from the United States because his status as a “prosecution witness” would result in threats to his life or freedom in Honduras, the claim failed because that social group was not sufficiently particular. Background Walter Rolando Herrera-Martinez petitions this court for review of the Board of ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2022 South Carolina Lawyers Weekly
130 N. McDowell Street, Ste. B,
Charlotte, NC 28204
(800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo