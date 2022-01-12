Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Opinion Digests / Civil Practice / Civil Practice – Discovery Sanctions (access required)

Civil Practice – Discovery Sanctions (access required)

By: S.C. Lawyers Weekly staff January 12, 2022

Plaintiffs requested certain documents (the “midnight documents”), and defendant Cleaver-Brooks, Inc., violated a discovery order by not producing the requested documents until midway through the trial. As a result, Rule 37(b)(2) applies, making sanctions proper. We affirm the circuit court’s imposition of sanctions. Plaintiffs did not waive any argument for sanctions by questioning witnesses about documents upon ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2022 South Carolina Lawyers Weekly
130 N. McDowell Street, Ste. B,
Charlotte, NC 28204
(800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo