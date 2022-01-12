Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Opinion Digests / Domestic Relations / Domestic Relations – Parent & Child – Emancipation – Equitable Distribution – Classification (access required)

Domestic Relations – Parent & Child – Emancipation – Equitable Distribution – Classification (access required)

By: S.C. Lawyers Weekly staff January 12, 2022

Where the parties’ 18-year-old son had dropped out of high school and had been working full-time for one or two years, and where he had previously attended GED classes but stopped without receiving his GED, the fact that the son was attending GED classes again did not prevent the family court from finding that the ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2022 South Carolina Lawyers Weekly
130 N. McDowell Street, Ste. B,
Charlotte, NC 28204
(800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo