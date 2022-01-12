Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
By: S.C. Lawyers Weekly staff January 12, 2022

The defendant-insurer’s completed operations hazard and products hazard exclusions do not protect it from the claim of the stepson of an employee who routinely came home covered in asbestos dust while the plaintiff-insured was installing asbestos-containing products at the stepfather’s workplace. We affirm summary judgment for plaintiff. Defendant Pennsylvania National Mutual Casualty Insurance Company (Penn) provided insurance ...

