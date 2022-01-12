Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / News / Headlines / Lawyers in the News – Jan. 17 (access required)

Lawyers in the News – Jan. 17 (access required)

By: S.C. Lawyers Weekly staff January 12, 2022

Madison Bailey Barnhill has joined Turner Padget as an associate in the firm’s wealth and estate planning practice group in its Columbia office. Barnhill’s practice will focus on wills and trusts, estate and gift taxes, real estate transfers, charitable giving, and elder law. Prior to joining Turner Padget, Barnhill was an associate at McCutchen McLean. Turner ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2022 South Carolina Lawyers Weekly
130 N. McDowell Street, Ste. B,
Charlotte, NC 28204
(800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo