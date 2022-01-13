Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Top Legal News / Unusual birth certificate no obstacle to adoption (access required)

Unusual birth certificate no obstacle to adoption (access required)

By: David Donovan January 13, 2022

The grandparents of an Abbeville County girl have been granted adoption after the South Carolina Supreme Court reversed a Court of Appeals decision and found that declining to grant a termination of the biological father’s parental rights and adoption based in part on how the child’s birth certificate would appear wasn’t a proper consideration in ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2022 South Carolina Lawyers Weekly
130 N. McDowell Street, Ste. B,
Charlotte, NC 28204
(800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo