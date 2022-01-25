Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Bars to pay $2.5M in dram shop suit (access required)

Bars to pay $2.5M in dram shop suit (access required)

By: Heath Hamacher January 25, 2022

Three bars have agreed to pay $2.5 million to six plaintiffs injured in a four-car crash caused by an intoxicated driver who for hours before the incident had been served strong, oversized beers and liquor, the plaintiffs’ attorneys report. The plaintiffs were represented by Sam Clawson and Christy Fargnoli of Clawson Fargnoli Utsey in Charleston, James ...

