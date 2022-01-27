Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
County, school district to pay part of $1.85M settlement

By: David Baugher January 27, 2022

A student left with profound permanent brain injuries after being struck by a car will receive a $1.85 million settlement, including half a million from the county and school district. According to Daniel Draisen of The Injury Law Firm, the minor plaintiff, identified as V.T. was left bedridden and dependent on a feeding tube unable to ...

