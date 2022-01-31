Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Opinion Digests / Attorneys / Attorneys – Discipline – Disbarment – Federal Convictions (access required)

Attorneys – Discipline – Disbarment – Federal Convictions (access required)

By: S.C. Lawyers Weekly staff January 31, 2022

In addition to mishandling a child support case, a foreclosure, and a real estate closing, and in addition to failing to communicate with the Office of Disciplinary Counsel, respondent was convicted on federal charges arising out of her conveyance of personal client information to two other individuals who used that information to make and pass ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2022 South Carolina Lawyers Weekly
130 N. McDowell Street, Ste. B,
Charlotte, NC 28204
(800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo