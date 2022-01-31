Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / News / Headlines / Cheslie Kryst, attorney and Miss USA 2019, dies at 30 (access required)

Cheslie Kryst, attorney and Miss USA 2019, dies at 30 (access required)

By: S.C. Lawyers Weekly staff January 31, 2022

Cheslie Kryst, a Charlotte lawyer who became the first attorney to ever win the Miss USA pageant, has died at the age of 30, her family announced in a statement on Jan. 30. Kryst was an attorney with Poyner Spruill in Charlotte with a practice focused on complex civil litigation when she won the Miss North ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2022 South Carolina Lawyers Weekly
130 N. McDowell Street, Ste. B,
Charlotte, NC 28204
(800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo