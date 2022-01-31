Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Courts / S.C. Court of Appeals / Trusts & Estates – Statute of Limitations – Father’s Debt to Mother – Judicial Estoppel – Father’s Competence (access required)

Trusts & Estates – Statute of Limitations – Father’s Debt to Mother – Judicial Estoppel – Father’s Competence (access required)

By: S.C. Lawyers Weekly staff January 31, 2022

Although decedent William Murray signed a letter in 2006, which his daughters claim acknowledged his continuing debt to their late mother’s estate, the letter was too equivocal to constitute an admission that the debt was due and unpaid. Because the statute of limitations had expired on the debt, the decedent-Father’s estate was entitled to summary ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2022 South Carolina Lawyers Weekly
130 N. McDowell Street, Ste. B,
Charlotte, NC 28204
(800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo