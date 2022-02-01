Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Administrative – Government failed to consider pipeline's impact on environment (access required)

By: S.C. Lawyers Weekly staff February 1, 2022

Where the United States Forest Service and the Bureau of Land Management, or BLM, failed to account for data suggesting increased sedimentation along the route of a proposed gas pipeline, and approved the use of the conventional bore method to cross streams within the Jefferson National Forest without analyzing its environmental effects, its decisions were ...

