Home / Opinion Digests / Civil Practice / Civil Practice – SC governor, attorney general dismissed from mask ban suit (access required)

Civil Practice – SC governor, attorney general dismissed from mask ban suit (access required)

By: S.C. Lawyers Weekly staff February 1, 2022

Where the South Carolina governor had no responsibility for enforcing a provision in the state budget that prohibits school districts from using appropriated funds to impose mask mandates, and the South Carolina attorney general had neither implemented nor threatened to implement his enforcement authority against the districts where plaintiffs’ children attend school, the plaintiffs lacked ...

