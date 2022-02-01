Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Home / Opinion Digests / Criminal Practice / Criminal Practice – Government’s sentencing decisions limit ACCA collateral review (access required)

Criminal Practice – Government’s sentencing decisions limit ACCA collateral review (access required)

By: S.C. Lawyers Weekly staff February 1, 2022

Where the government chooses at sentencing to specify which of the convictions listed in the presentence report support an enhancement under the Armed Career Criminal Act, or ACCA, it cannot rely on collateral review on ACCA predicates that were not identified at sentencing to preserve an enhancement that can no longer be sustained. Background Robert Benton Jr. ...

