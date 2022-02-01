Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Home / Opinion Digests / Criminal Practice / Criminal Practice – Waiver of PSR objections is ineffective assistance (access required)

By: S.C. Lawyers Weekly staff February 1, 2022

Where a woman charged with possession with intent to distribute had several meritorious objections to her presentence report that were waived by her trial counsel, and there was a reasonable probability that her sentence would have been reduced if the objections had been made, an en banc court found she received ineffective assistance of counsel. Background In ...

