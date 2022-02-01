Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Tort/Negligence – Punitive Damage Cap – Not an Affirmative Defense – Syringe in Parking Lot – Offer of Judgment – Interest (access required)

Tort/Negligence – Punitive Damage Cap – Not an Affirmative Defense – Syringe in Parking Lot – Offer of Judgment – Interest (access required)

By: S.C. Lawyers Weekly staff February 1, 2022

Where S.C. Code Ann. § 15-32-530(A) requires trial courts to reduce punitive damage awards in excess of “the greater of three times the amount of compensatory damages ... or the sum of five hundred thousand dollars unless exempt under subsection (B) or (C),” the statutory cap on punitive damages is not an affirmative defense. Defendant’s ...

