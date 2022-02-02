Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Home / Bar Discipline Notices / Former Fort Mill attorney disbarred (access required)

Former Fort Mill attorney disbarred (access required)

By: David Donovan February 2, 2022

Attorney: Christi Anne Misocky Location: Monroe, North Carolina (formerly of Fort Mill) Bar membership: Member since 2011 Disciplinary action: Disbarred on Jan. 19 Background: Misocky was arrested on two counts of forgery under state law in February 2019. She was subsequently indicted on numerous federal criminal charges involving conspiracy, forgery, counterfeiting, and identity theft, and the state charges were ...

