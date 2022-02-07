Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Top Legal News / Child hurt by flying racetrack debris settles suit for $950K  (access required)

Child hurt by flying racetrack debris settles suit for $950K  (access required)

By: Heath Hamacher February 7, 2022

A 7-year-old girl who was injured by flying asphalt at an outdoor racing event has settled her case for $950,000, her attorney reports. Douglas Jennings and Liam Duffy of Yarborough Applegate in Charleston and Douglas Jennings Jr. and Mason King of Douglas Jennings Law Firm in Bennettsville represented the girl. Duffy said that the girl and ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2022 South Carolina Lawyers Weekly
130 N. McDowell Street, Ste. B,
Charlotte, NC 28204
(800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo