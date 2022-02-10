Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Criminal Practice – Constitutional – Speedy Trial – Reason for Delay – Attorney Protection Order (access required)

By: S.C. Lawyers Weekly staff February 10, 2022

Part of the delay in bringing defendant to trial arose from an order of protection given to defense counsel during his participation in the federal trial against Dylann Roof. We agree with our Court of Appeals that this delay should not be attributed to the state, but we do not agree that—because defendant chose to ...

