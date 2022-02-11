Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Administrative – Agency failed to properly consider pipeline's impact on fish

By: S.C. Lawyers Weekly staff February 11, 2022

Where the Fish and Wildlife Service failed to adequately evaluate the “environmental baseline” and “cumulative effects” for the Roanoke logperch and the candy darter within the right of way of a proposed pipeline, its biological opinion and incidental take statement was vacated. Background A collection of environmental nonprofit organizations challenge the Fish and Wildlife Service’s 2020 Biological ...

