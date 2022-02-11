Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Opinion Digests / Administrative / Administrative – ALJ improperly relieved OSHA of its burden of proof (access required)

Administrative – ALJ improperly relieved OSHA of its burden of proof (access required)

By: S.C. Lawyers Weekly staff February 11, 2022

Where the Occupational Safety and Health Administration, or OSHA, did not argue that a company’s safety program was inadequate to prove constructive knowledge during the trial or in its post-trial brief, the administrative law judge, or ALJ, erred by relying heavily on the inadequacy of the safety program in holding that the OSHA violations were ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2022 South Carolina Lawyers Weekly
130 N. McDowell Street, Ste. B,
Charlotte, NC 28204
(800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo