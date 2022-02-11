Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Home / Opinion Digests / Criminal Practice / Criminal Practice – ‘Abuse of trust’ sentencing enhancement applied to executive (access required)

By: S.C. Lawyers Weekly staff February 11, 2022

Where a company executive vice president convicted of willful failure to collect or pay taxes and making materially false statements to federal agents conducted the company’s affairs with significant discretion, particularly in relation to delinquent payroll taxes, the district court did not err in applying an abuse-of-trust enhancement at sentencing. Background Teresa Blankenship Barringer was the longtime ...

