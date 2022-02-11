Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Home / Opinion Digests / Criminal Practice / Criminal Practice – Exigent circumstances support warrantless ‘ping’ of cellphone (access required)

By: S.C. Lawyers Weekly staff February 11, 2022

Where the defendant’s former girlfriend told police he had broken into her home, was armed and threatened to kill her, her family or law enforcement; the police found her credible and the defendant had a violent criminal history, exigent circumstances supported a warrantless request to the cellphone provider for a “ping” of the defendant’s cellphone. Background In ...

