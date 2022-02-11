Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Tort/Negligence – Netherlands agency immune from stolen artwork claim (access required)

By: S.C. Lawyers Weekly staff February 11, 2022

Where the plaintiff sued to recover paintings taken under duress by the Nazis following the German invasion of the Netherlands in 1940, the Ministry of Education, Culture & Science of the Netherlands was entitled to sovereign immunity under the Foreign Sovereign Immunities Act, or FSIA, because its core functions were predominantly governmental. Background Bruce Berg, a resident ...

