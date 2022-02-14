Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / News / Headlines / Board of Governors seat added for Sr. Lawyer Division  (access required)

Board of Governors seat added for Sr. Lawyer Division  (access required)

By: S.C. Lawyers Weekly staff February 14, 2022

The South Carolina Bar has added a board seat to its Board of Governors, the state’s Supreme Court announced in a Feb. 4 order.   Pursuant to Rule 410(c) of the South Carolina Appellate Court Rules and effective immediately, the amendment to Article VII, Section 7.2 of the South Carolina Bar Constitution adds one representative from ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2022 South Carolina Lawyers Weekly
130 N. McDowell Street, Ste. B,
Charlotte, NC 28204
(800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo