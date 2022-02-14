Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
By: S.C. Lawyers Weekly staff February 14, 2022

R. Taylor Speer has joined Fox Rothschild as counsel in the firm’s litigation department and energy and natural resources practice in its Greenville office. Speer advises and litigates for clients on renewable energy matters and represents employers in workplace litigation and immigration. He was previously a shareholder at Turner Padget. John Kelchner has joined Turner Padget ...

