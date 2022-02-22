Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Administrative – Jurisdiction found lacking over Navy contractor's suit (access required)

Administrative – Jurisdiction found lacking over Navy contractor’s suit (access required)

By: S.C. Lawyers Weekly staff February 22, 2022

Where a federal contractor sought clarification on whether the nature of its Navy service contract made it subject to California’s labor laws, the suit was dismissed because the contractor failed to satisfy the exhaustion requirements of the Contract Disputes Act or CDA. Background In 2015, employees of a Navy services contractor, Systems Application & Technologies Inc., or ...

