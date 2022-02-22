Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
By: S.C. Lawyers Weekly staff February 22, 2022

Where parties to a trust agreement disputed which employers were covered by the agreements, neither the statute nor the trust agreement required the dispute to be arbitrated. Background Under the Labor Management Relations Act, unions and management can enter into trust agreements to provide employment benefits. And sometimes the management of several employers join together to reach ...

